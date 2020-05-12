News

ChinaJoy 2020 is still taking place despite the coronavirus pandemic

By , Staff Writer

ChinaJoy will still take place this year despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by Shanghai Daily, the event will be held in the summer as usual. However, due to Covid-19, organisers will take extra precautions. For example, attendants will be required to pre-register with their real name and will need a green health QR code.

On top of this, temperatures will be measured, and displays will be spread out to support social distancing better.

The new normal

ChinaJoy 2020 will take place at the Shanghai New International Exo Center from July 31st to August 3rd, 2020. Last year, the event experienced record attendance with 364,700 visitors across its four-day run.

Shanghai will also host an esports event called S10 in October. In August 2019, Chinese firm NetEase invested $725 million to build an esports park in the city. It is part of Shanghai's government plans to become an esports capital of the world.


