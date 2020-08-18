Pokemon Home captures $5.5 million in revenue across first six months

Pokemon Home has generated $5.5 million in revenue within its first six months of being live on mobile, according to Sensor Tower.

Players across iOS made up the majority of spending at $2.8 million, while Android users represented the remaining $2.7 million.

Within that same period, Pokemon Home amassed seven million installs. Google Play accounted for 4.5 million of that number, with the App Store picking up 2.5 million downloads.

Launched on February 12th 2020, the cloud service software allows Trainers to transfer their Pokemon between Pokemon GO and several of the newest entries into the mainline series, such as Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee and Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The US placed first for both downloads and revenue at 1.8 million and $2.2 million respectively. Following this, was Japan which ranked in second with 1.2 million installs and $1.7 million in player spending respectively. The third spot was then shared by the UK (1.7 million downloads) and Brazil ($218,000).

Strong start

During its first month, Pokemon Home accumulated $2.7 million in revenue globally, alongside 2.5 million downloads.

Google Play generated 1.4 million installs, while the App Store made up 1.1 million of the overall total. Similarly, Android users accounted for $1.4 million of all player spending during its first 30 days, with the App Store claiming $1.3 million.

Pokemon Home players across the US once again topped downloads at 736,000, followed by Japan at 497,000 and the UK at 127,000. Revenue was identically placed with the US accounted for $1.3 million of the overall figure.

Pokemon Home's average lifetime revenue per download currently stands at $0.77.

It's worth noting that alongside iOS and Android, Pokemon Home can also be downloaded on Nintendo Switch, though that data is not reflected here.

Niantic's worldwide catch 'em all Pokemon GO recently celebrated its fourth anniversary with data and revenue for the AR game showing that it's still flying high all these years later.