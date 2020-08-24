News

Fall Guys is falling onto mobile devices in China through partnership with Bilibili

By , Staff Writer

Mediatonic's battle royale platformer Fall Guys will make its way to mobile devices.

As revealed on Twitter by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, the mobile rights to Mediatonic's hit game were picked up by Bilibili.

However, while playing Fall Guys on mobile may sound appealing to current fans, as well as a new audience, the game is only confirmed for China with no word on whether the West will get the hit title on smartphones too.

"I think this is the first official confirmation of a mobile version of the game being in development? Not too surprising to see. But interesting that the China announcement has come first with seemingly no confirmation of a mobile version for the West," said Ahmad.

Falling for it

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital, was released on August 4th 2020 for PC and PlayStation 4. Since then, it has become a massive hit, gaining an impressive following.

Until recently, a blatant copy of the game was available on mobile, dubbed Fall Gang. However, it was removed from the App Store after racking up 81,000 downloads. While no reason was given for the removal, it would be safe to assume that IP infringement was the cause.


