Kwalee continues its expansion with a new office in China

Kwalee has continued its 2020 expansion as it sets up shop with a new office and team in China.

The Chinese arm aims to grow the brand across the region, as well as enable the developer and publisher to work with local partners.

Over the next year, Kwalee plans to hire another five to 10 employees in China. The company has already hired Penny Qian (pictured) to work Kwalee China's head of business development. She brings a wealth of mobile experience due to her roles at AppLift, Tencent and Applovin.

"Having worked in the games industry for over three years, primarily within mobile, I've long been an admirer of Kwalee and their amazing growth in the hypercasual space," said Qian.

When the opportunity arose to be a part of this success story and to help the business really grow in China, I couldn't turn it down. I'm looking forward to using what I know and my connections to really help grow Kwalee in China, and can't wait to see the great games that come out of this as a result."

Beneficial expansion

"China is the biggest mobile gaming market in the world, and while we have been able to grow at a great rate to this point, the China office presents an opportunity to become even more of an international brand, and it was clear it was the next step we needed to make," said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"Kwalee China will benefit all of our work, as stronger relationships with partners in the country will help to bring our games to a wider audience, but we're also very excited to meet more developers in this area. There's such innovative talent in China, and with our experience in publishing mobile games, we know this could result in the perfect partnership between us and this pool of talent. My aim was always to grow Kwalee internationally, and it's great to see that happening."

Kwalee's expansion into China follows the opening of the company's Bangalore arm in May.