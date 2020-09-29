News

Animal Crossing: New Horizons wins big at the Japan Games Awards 2020

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the big winner at the Japan Game Awards 2020.

As reported by VGC, the life-simulation title took home the Grand Award, and The Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry accolade. It was also one of 10 titles to be given an Award for Excellence.

Fellow winners included other Nintendo Switch exclusives such as Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, and Ring Fit Adventure.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Sword and Shield picked up both the Best Sales Award and Global Award - Japanese Product.

Proving popular

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was always going to be a hit for Nintendo when it launched back in March. However, the game performed exceedingly well given it shifted 11.77 million units within 11 days of launch.

Moreover, as of May 2020, Nintendo's title moved nearly four million units in Japan alone.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

