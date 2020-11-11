News

PGC Digital: Crazy Labs surpasses 3.5 billion downloads across games library

PGC Digital: Crazy Labs surpasses 3.5 billion downloads across games library
By , Features Editor

Hypercasual publisher Crazy Labs has surpassed 3.5 billion downloads across its entire games library.

The figure was confirmed by Crazy Labs vice-president of live ops Michal Issachary during her talk at PGC Digital #4 on 'Hypercasual Live Ops - Building a Data-driven Growth Machine'.

Founded in Israel back in 2000, CrazyLabs possesses offices in China, Macedonia, Germany and Ukraine. The studio's biggest hits include Tie Dye, ASMR Slicing, Dentist Bling, Soap Cutting and Jumanji: Epic Run.

Across these locations, the company is split up between a casual games lab, a hypercasual games lab and a dedicated "Crazy" lab.

ASMR Slicing actually went on to become the most downloaded game in May 2020.

100 million MAU

During the same presentation, it was confirmed that its games boast 100 million monthly active users, placing the company as one of the top three developers and publishers on the App Store.

Crazy Labs has utilised its success to invest $500,000 in the Indian hypercasual games market, which will involve a revenue share with the publisher for any game developers that join the programme.

PGC Digital #4 will run from November 9th to November 13th. To keep up to date with all of our coverage, check out the roundups here. There's still time to sign up - to find out more and book a ticket, head to the website.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Apr 7th, 2020

PGC Digital: Hypercasual specialist CrazyLabs accumulates more than 3 billion downloads worldwide

News Oct 5th, 2020

Crazylabs launches CLIK dashboard for hyper-casual game developers

News Sep 16th, 2020

PGC Helsinki Digital: Why Crazy Labs thinks now is the time to get into hypercasual

News Jul 29th, 2020

Hunter Assassin was the most downloaded game worldwide by an EMEA-HQ'd company in Q2 2020

Comment & Opinion Jul 15th, 2020

Seventies fashion trend meets DIY madness in the new hyper hit Tie Dye by CrazyLabs

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies