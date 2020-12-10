News

Nintendo beats PlayStation and Xbox as it shifts 1.3 million Switch's in China this year

Nintendo beats PlayStation and Xbox as it shifts 1.3 million Switch's in China this year
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has sold 1.3 million Switch consoles in China this year.

According to Niko Partners, as reported by Bloomberg, the sales have been made through both legal and grey markets.

Furthermore, Nintendo's flagship hardware has moved almost double the units of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One combined, in the same period. To date, 3.95 million Switch consoles have been sold in China.

"When compared to Microsoft and Sony, Nintendo has the best chance to seize the China market because its game characters and franchises are already well-known among Chinese consumers," said Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda.

Proving popular

The key Switch games in China are Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Ring Fit Adventure. The latter three titles all had a Chinese release this year.

As of November, more than 70 million Nintendo Switch's have been sold worldwide. Furthermore, it has broken the record for most consecutive months as the top-selling console, having hit 22 months in October.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Dec 10th, 2019

Nintendo's stock price jumps to 19-month high following China Switch launch

News Nov 25th, 2020

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity shifts three million copies in four days

News Nov 17th, 2020

Nintendo experiences its best October sales since 2008

News Nov 5th, 2020

The Nintendo Switch closes in on 70 million sales worldwide

News Oct 19th, 2020

Nintendo breaks record as it remains the best-selling console for 22 months

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies