Nintendo beats PlayStation and Xbox as it shifts 1.3 million Switch's in China this year

Nintendo has sold 1.3 million Switch consoles in China this year.

According to Niko Partners, as reported by Bloomberg, the sales have been made through both legal and grey markets.

Furthermore, Nintendo's flagship hardware has moved almost double the units of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One combined, in the same period. To date, 3.95 million Switch consoles have been sold in China.

"When compared to Microsoft and Sony, Nintendo has the best chance to seize the China market because its game characters and franchises are already well-known among Chinese consumers," said Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda.

Proving popular

The key Switch games in China are Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Ring Fit Adventure. The latter three titles all had a Chinese release this year.

As of November, more than 70 million Nintendo Switch's have been sold worldwide. Furthermore, it has broken the record for most consecutive months as the top-selling console, having hit 22 months in October.