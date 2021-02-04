News

Celebrate Chinese New Year with a special offer for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5
By , Special Features Editor

It's time to clean house! The Chinese new year is just one week away and as our way of joining in the Little New Year preparations, we'd like to offer you a 20% discount to celebrate the forthcoming year of the ox.

We know that you may be on holiday next week, but we'd like to extend a warm welcome to anyone that wants to join us to clear out the hardships of the last 12 months and usher in a more prosperous year together.

We'd like to help you get your affairs in order to ensure a fresh start this new year, so why not fill your cupboards with a host of new business contacts as well as the latest updates on the global games industry from our 14-track conference schedule?

We're told that the year of the Metal Ox brings career advancement, business success, prosperity and wellness for everyone! And as an added bonus, marriages started in the Metal Ox year are durable and happy - could that include new business partnerships too?

Please accept this special offer and join us next week at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 for the very finest international networking the games industry has to offer, February 8th-12th. With 24-hour networking, you'll be able to connect with more than 530 companies, wherever they are in the world.

We look forward to hosting you for the first unmissable games industry event of the year.

Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

