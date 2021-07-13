News

Dead Cells mobile has surpassed two million units in China

Five months after launching in the country

By , Deputy Editor

Playdigious has confirmed that Dead Cells on mobile has accumulated more than two million sales.

The mobile port was announced back in July 2019 with Dead Cells developer Motion Twin teaming with publisher Playdigious and Chinese video sharing site Bilibili to bring the game to the region. Dead Cells then finally launched in China in February this year, going on to achieve this milestone within five months.

Dead Cells is a rogue-lite action-platformer first released on PC in May 2017. It then arrived on Nintendo Switch in August 2018, bringing in around one million sales with the handheld/console hybrid leading the pack.

The game went on to win numerous awards, such as The Game Award for "Best Action Game" in 2018.

Misconception

”We are committed to dispelling the misconception that console-like paid games can't work technically and financially on mobile," said Playdigious co-founder and CEO Xavier Liard.

"We believe that the incredible success and massive reach demonstrated by Bilibili, our local Chinese partner, really shows that there's an enormous untapped market for quality premium mobile titles. We were very impressed by their marketing force, and also their adaptness at managing both a leading local video-sharing platform and an Android app store."

Bilibili senior vice president Zhang Feng added: During the whole process, we have been impressed by Playdigious' deep understanding of product design and user demands. Bilibili's users represent the trends and culture of China's young generation and their evolving entertainment demands. Bilibili Game will continue to prioritise high-quality content and provide more offerings to Chinese gamers."

Playdigious was recently acquired by Fragbite, a Swedish-based games entertainment group previously known as FunRock.

Meanwhile, China has approved 43 games including Black Desert Mobile, Sonic Olympics and Rabbids Adventure Party for release in the country.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

