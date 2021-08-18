News

Storms launch new game studio and partner with Voodoo

The studio has developed one game so far, AZ Run

Games startup Storms has revealed the launch of a new mobile games studio, Storms Studio.

The Singapore-based Storms Studio will focus on developing social instant-play games and hyper-casual mobile games.

In addition, Storms has entered into a partnership with French hypercasual publisher Voodoo, to further accelerate the growth and expansion of the company into new markets. Thus far, Voodoo has published Storms Studio’s first developed game, AZ Run, on both the App Store and Google Play, which has earned three million downloads.

Storms’ instant gaming platform has three million monthly active users within six months of launch. The company also owns the exclusive rights to instant gaming versions of Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride. Storms is the only gaming startup in the Asia Pacific region to reach 700 million telco customers, according to the press release. 

The company has previously received past investments from Singtel, AIS, SK Telecom and EDB New Ventures.

"Inclusive gaming ecosystem"

"Storms embarks on a mission of building an inclusive gaming ecosystem where players around the world can be entertained and connected with quality gaming content," said Storms CEO David Yin.

"In line with this, we decided to launch Storms Studio to bring more quality gaming content to the hands of gamers. I am proud of my team who has successfully developed our in-house mobile game, AZ Run, which saw over three million downloads in its first month and ranked first in 30 countries."

"Storms continuously explores ways to further improve gamers' experience. With Voodoo being the world's best hypercasual mobile game publisher, our decision to partner with them becomes natural."

Voodoo maintains a large global audience and recently extended its partnership with Snapchat to add five more games to the service.


