News

Tencent forewarns of increased regulations and restrictions in China

The company expressed intent to remain fully compliant with future regulations

Tencent forewarns of increased regulations and restrictions in China
By , Staff Writer

Tencent has warned investors that increased regulatory changes from the Chinese government will impact the technology industry.

The warning was issued as the company reported an increase in second-quarter profits, contradicting concerns that the tech titan would financially suffer from recent state regulations.

Tencent president and executive director Martin Lau stated that regulations thus far have been "quite loose" with respect to the size of the industry, but that regulators are aiming to strengthen control over internet usage in China.

Tencent has implemented several restrictions in the past on how users can interact with mobile games. These include a digital lock for children that requires parental consent, limiting the time children can play their titles to one hour and recently deploying facial recognition software to greater enforce these restrictions.

Last month, state media had branded Tencent’s flagship title, Honor of Kings, a "spiritual opium", prompting the company to add new in-game restrictions, such as prohibiting under 12s from making in-app purchases in the game.

"Fully compliant”

"Regulation of the internet is a global phenomenon, it is not just in China," said Lau on a conference call.

"It is also happening in the US and Europe. China is a bit ahead in terms of the more structural regulation framework. This should be expected because (past) regulation has been quite loose over an industry like the internet, considering its size and importance."

Lau continued: "The regulators are very focused on identifying and rectifying industry failures and also establishing regulations that emphasise compliance and social responsibility, as well as improper behaviour. We should expect that in the future more regulations will be coming.

"Our attitude during this wave of regulation: we want to embrace this environment fully. And we want to establish ourselves as fully compliant. We feel that this is actually going to be good for us and for the entire industry in the long run."

Tencent recently backed the formation of Montreal-based indie studio, Raccoon Logic, created by former Typhoon Studios industry veterans.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

News Aug 3rd, 2021

Tencent stock falls by $60 billion following criticism from state media

News May 4th, 2020

Honor of Kings crashes on Chinese Labor Day

Interview Jan 16th, 2020

Tencent's TiMi Studios discuss Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokémon partnership, and 2020 trends

News Mar 15th, 2019

Honor of Kings has made $4.5 billion since launch

News Mar 1st, 2019

Tencent applies digital lock restriction for young Chinese players that requires parental consent to play games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies