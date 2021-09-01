Playtika snap up Redecor dev Reworks for up to $600 million

Playtika has purchased a majority share of Helsinki-based developer Reworks.
Israel-based Playtika has acquired 80 per cent of Reworks for $400 million in cash and will purchase the remaining 20 per cent based on the company’s EBITDA for 2022 for up to $200 million.
In the event that the earnings target is not exceeded, Playtika will be transferred the remaining 20 per cent for $1.
The acquisition is expected to contribute $30 million to Playtika’s revenue for 2021.
The move comes 18 months after Reworks’ launched its flagship title Redecor, which has grown to become the second-highest design entertainment app based on in-app purchase revenue, following behind Glu Mobile’s Design Home.
With the acquisition Playtika aim to increase its presence in Helsinki. This is the company’s second acquisition of a Helsinki-based company, following its acquisition of Best Fiends developer Seriously in 2019.
Playtika has plans to continue its merger and acquisition strategy with $1.4 billion in available liquidity.
"Beyond traditional gaming"
"As the fragmented and historically offline market of home décor continues to expand onto digital channels, Reworks offers us a compelling opportunity to establish a leading presence in a category that clearly commands a lot of interest and will potentially serve as a foundation to enter further areas beyond traditional gaming," said Playtika co-founder, CEO, and chairman Robert Antokol.
Reworks co-founder and CEO Ilkka Teppo added: "In Redecor, we set out to build a leading entertainment product for the design community and are thrilled to be able to accelerate its growth with a partner like Playtika.
"Our strong creative capabilities complement Playtika’s expertise in technology and data, a match we think will be very beneficial to our future growth."
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?