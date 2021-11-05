Miniclip partners with Coda Payments to expand 8 Ball Pool sales

Saad joined Miniclip and the mobile games industry after many years in the console and PC world at Sega. He has developed Miniclip’s mobile business as the head of the content review team, leading the negotiations on all publishing and licensing deals.

Miniclip has partnered with games industry payment platform Coda Payments to expand its global sales of 8 Ball Pool.

Through the partnership, players of 8 Ball Pool will be able to purchase in-game currencies and items via Codashop.

Codashop allows users to choose between over 250 safe payment methods when purchasing in-game currencies, and is visited upwards of 90 million times each month.

Users can use Codashop without registration in over 40 territories, including the US and Europe.

8 Ball Pool has received almost 800 million downloads worldwide and averages 260 million hours played each month, making it Miniclip’s leading title.

Cleaning the table

"What makes this partnership unique is Coda’s ability to offer 8 Ball Pool players the widest array of payment methods possible via Codashop," said Coda Payments CEO Philippe Limes.

"For us, it is one of the first titles available on Codashop in the US and Europe, where we have recently launched. We’re excited to welcome Miniclip to our growing list of worldwide partners."

Miniclip chief strategy officer Saad Choudri added: "8 Ball Pool is a truly global title, attracting millions of players from around the world. It is therefore of great importance for us to offer our international community a diverse range of payment options that reflects local needs. We are excited to partner with Coda and build upon our existing success with their expert support."

To celebrate the announcement, Miniclip and Coda Payments have prepared a Codashop exclusive 8 Ball Pool Bundle that includes a legendary surprise box, a promo victory box, five "scratchers" and a golden spin.