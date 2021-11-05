News

Miniclip partners with Coda Payments to expand 8 Ball Pool sales

Offers wide array of worldwide payment options

Miniclip partners with Coda Payments to expand 8 Ball Pool sales
By , Staff Writer

Miniclip has partnered with games industry payment platform Coda Payments to expand its global sales of 8 Ball Pool.

Through the partnership, players of 8 Ball Pool will be able to purchase in-game currencies and items via Codashop.

Codashop allows users to choose between over 250 safe payment methods when purchasing in-game currencies, and is visited upwards of 90 million times each month.

Users can use Codashop without registration in over 40 territories, including the US and Europe.

8 Ball Pool has received almost 800 million downloads worldwide and averages 260 million hours played each month, making it Miniclip’s leading title.

Cleaning the table

"What makes this partnership unique is Coda’s ability to offer 8 Ball Pool players the widest array of payment methods possible via Codashop," said Coda Payments CEO Philippe Limes.

"For us, it is one of the first titles available on Codashop in the US and Europe, where we have recently launched. We’re excited to welcome Miniclip to our growing list of worldwide partners."

Miniclip chief strategy officer Saad Choudri added: "8 Ball Pool is a truly global title, attracting millions of players from around the world. It is therefore of great importance for us to offer our international community a diverse range of payment options that reflects local needs. We are excited to partner with Coda and build upon our existing success with their expert support."

To celebrate the announcement, Miniclip and Coda Payments have prepared a Codashop exclusive 8 Ball Pool Bundle that includes a legendary surprise box, a promo victory box, five "scratchers" and a golden spin.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

News Jan 19th, 2016

Indie developers discuss if you should focus on the game or the service

Interview Jul 15th, 2015

Twitch and Reddit can be a UA goldmine, says Miniclip following 10M downloads of Agar.io

News Sep 23rd, 2014

Miniclip's Saad Choudri on defining your brand, remaining flexible, and refining, refining, refining

4 News Jan 21st, 2014

Exclusive: Miniclip bringing hit Korean multiplayer game Arrow to the West

5 News Aug 7th, 2017

War Wings scores top three download spots on iOS and Android in the UK during first week of launch

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies