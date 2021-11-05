Miniclip partners with Coda Payments to expand 8 Ball Pool sales

Miniclip has partnered with games industry payment platform Coda Payments to expand its global sales of 8 Ball Pool.
Through the partnership, players of 8 Ball Pool will be able to purchase in-game currencies and items via Codashop.
Codashop allows users to choose between over 250 safe payment methods when purchasing in-game currencies, and is visited upwards of 90 million times each month.
Users can use Codashop without registration in over 40 territories, including the US and Europe.
8 Ball Pool has received almost 800 million downloads worldwide and averages 260 million hours played each month, making it Miniclip’s leading title.
Cleaning the table
"What makes this partnership unique is Coda’s ability to offer 8 Ball Pool players the widest array of payment methods possible via Codashop," said Coda Payments CEO Philippe Limes.
"For us, it is one of the first titles available on Codashop in the US and Europe, where we have recently launched. We’re excited to welcome Miniclip to our growing list of worldwide partners."
Miniclip chief strategy officer Saad Choudri added: "8 Ball Pool is a truly global title, attracting millions of players from around the world. It is therefore of great importance for us to offer our international community a diverse range of payment options that reflects local needs. We are excited to partner with Coda and build upon our existing success with their expert support."
To celebrate the announcement, Miniclip and Coda Payments have prepared a Codashop exclusive 8 Ball Pool Bundle that includes a legendary surprise box, a promo victory box, five "scratchers" and a golden spin.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?