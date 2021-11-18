News

Com2uS is bringing Summoners War: Chronicles to blockchain

Working on its own ecosystem with Terra

Com2uS is bringing Summoners War: Chronicles to blockchain
By , Contributing Editor

South Korean mobile publisher Gamevil Com2uS has signed a deal to build a blockchain ecosystem with Terraform Labs, which runs the Terra blockchain.

Currently labelled Project C2X, it's designed to enable the operation of blockchain games using tokens and NFTs.

Gamevil Com2uS will also integrate Project C2X with its existing Hive game-specific social platform via a blockchain-exclusive SDK.

As part of the deal, Gamevil Com2uS will issue its own cryptocurrency, currently called C2X.

Games inbound

Gamevil Com2uS has also been hard at work in terms of developing content.

Previously announced titles Summoners War: Chronicles and Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid now have blockchain-features enabled.

There are also a number of third-party developed titles in the works.

As well as games, the new ecosystem will support a NFT marketplace - launching in Q1 2022 - including globally popular K-content such as TV shows, music and movies.

Gamevil first announced its interest in blockchain when it invested $28 million into local crypto exchange Coinone.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Aug 11th, 2017

Gamevil and Com2uS combine to create a new European joint venture

News Oct 20th, 2021

Animoca Brands raises a further $65 million at +$2 billion valuation

News Apr 22nd, 2021

Gamevil gets into blockchain with $28 million Coinone investment

1 Interview Oct 15th, 2018

Com2uS on Summoners War's rapid expansion and applying lessons learnt to Skylanders: Ring of Heroes

News Aug 16th, 2018

South Korean publisher Com2us posts over $100m in earnings for the 11th consecutive quarter

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies