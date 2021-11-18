Com2uS is bringing Summoners War: Chronicles to blockchain

South Korean mobile publisher Gamevil Com2uS has signed a deal to build a blockchain ecosystem with Terraform Labs, which runs the Terra blockchain.

Currently labelled Project C2X, it's designed to enable the operation of blockchain games using tokens and NFTs.

Gamevil Com2uS will also integrate Project C2X with its existing Hive game-specific social platform via a blockchain-exclusive SDK.

As part of the deal, Gamevil Com2uS will issue its own cryptocurrency, currently called C2X.

Games inbound

Gamevil Com2uS has also been hard at work in terms of developing content.

Previously announced titles Summoners War: Chronicles and Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid now have blockchain-features enabled.

There are also a number of third-party developed titles in the works.

As well as games, the new ecosystem will support a NFT marketplace - launching in Q1 2022 - including globally popular K-content such as TV shows, music and movies.

Gamevil first announced its interest in blockchain when it invested $28 million into local crypto exchange Coinone.