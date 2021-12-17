News

AppGallery partners with Revolut to offer additional financial choice

Accepting more options across its apps and games

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 17th, 2021 partnership AppGallery
Huawei
Revolut 		Not disclosed
By , News Editor

Huawei has revealed a partnership with UK fintech Revolut to bring more financial choices to its AppGallery users.

Revolut operates in over 35 countries worldwide and maintains a user base of over 16 million users and 500,000 businesses. The partnership provides AppGallery users with access to the range of payment options and mobile banking offered by Revolut.

To assure privacy, Revolut has integrated several of Huawei’s mobile service core kits, including its safety detect kit, awareness kit, and identity kit into its platform.

Increased offerings

"We are thrilled to offer a superapp with as many features as Revolut to our global AppGallery audience," said Huawei business consumer group global VP of finance vertical eco-development and partnerships Siri G. Børsum.

"Accessible financial platforms such as Revolut align with our goal of offering more individuals around the world access to the best choice of banking apps and services."

To celebrate the partnership, Revolut has offered AppGallery users in 26 European countries free access to its premium subscription for two months.

Earlier this week, Spanish mobile game developer Socialpoint revealed a partnership with AppGallery to bring its two flagship titles, Dragon City and Monster Legends, to the platform.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

