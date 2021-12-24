News

Tencent has app capabilities reinstated following ban

App updates spotted on App Store

Tencent has app capabilities reinstated following ban
By , News Editor

Tencent has been granted permission to once again launch new apps and provide updates to its existing games in China.

Following a ban by Chinese regulators in November, Chinese media outlet The Paper (via Reuters) has reported that new updates have started to return to the App Store.

The temporary ban prevented the tech conglomerate from launching new apps in Mainland China as part of an "administrative guidance", to ensure all apps abide by regional cybersecurity laws.

Tencent has since confirmed that nine apps have been reviewed and granted approval for new updates to be made, including WeCom and QQ Music.

Reinstated

The past year has seen Chinese mobile app and game developers come under increased scrutiny from regulators, with no new games being approved for release during August and September.

Tencent’s flagship title, Honor of Kings, was branded a "spiritual opium" by state media, which led the games outfit to implement additional restrictions in-game.

Last month, Tencent reported that its international games revenue had increased by 20 per cent for Q3, but that domestic sales had slowed due to increasing restrictions.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Nov 25th, 2021

China suspends Tencent from updating or launching apps in Mainland China

News Nov 12th, 2021

Tencent's international game revenue up 20% but local restrictions hit domestic growth

News Sep 7th, 2021

Chinese websites already allowing kids to avoid age-time restrictions

News Aug 19th, 2021

Tencent forewarns of increased regulations and restrictions in China

News Aug 3rd, 2021

Tencent stock falls by $60 billion following criticism from state media

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies