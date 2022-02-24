News

Tencent vows carbon neutrality by 2030

Will switch to 100% green energy with the next 8 years

Tencent vows carbon neutrality by 2030
By , News Editor

Chinese tech titan Tencent has revealed its intention to reach carbon neutrality across its entire operations and supply chain by 2030.

Within eight years, the company has outlined its plans to use green energy for all of its electricity consumption.

The announcement follows a review of the firm’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 which found that it produced emissions "equivalent to 5.111 million metric tons of carbon dioxide".

The firm noted that indirect emissions accounted for 53.7 per cent of total emissions, whereas "emissions from the generation of power and other energy purchased for Tencent operations" accounted for 45.9 per cent.

'Tech for good'

"It is Tencent’s responsibility as a global technology leader to help the world achieve carbon neutrality, and it’s also an essential part of our vision to use 'tech for good'," said Tencent chairman and CEO Ma Huateng, also known as Pony Ma.

"Not only do we believe this is the right thing to do for society, but we are eager to play our part as the global community progresses towards a carbon neutral and more sustainable future."

To reduce its emissions and achieve its goal, the company has stated that it will implement several initiatives, including improving its resource efficiency, significantly increasing its use of renewable energy, and adopt carbon offsets.

Tencent isn’t the only company to reveal carbon neutrality goals. At the start of the year, Berlin-based mobile games developer Kolibri Games announced that it had partnered with Planetly to become carbon neutral.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Nov 12th, 2021

Tencent's international game revenue up 20% but local restrictions hit domestic growth

News Mar 2nd, 2018

The CEO of publishing giant Tencent is now the richest person in China

News Oct 27th, 2016

Tencent and NetEase CEOs in top five of Forbes' China Rich List with combined worth of $39.7 billion

News Aug 17th, 2016

Even before Supercell deal closes, Tencent sees huge surge in mobile game revenues

News Mar 2nd, 2021

TiMi Studios joins the Playing for the Planet Alliance

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies