Tencent vows carbon neutrality by 2030

Chinese tech titan Tencent has revealed its intention to reach carbon neutrality across its entire operations and supply chain by 2030.

Within eight years, the company has outlined its plans to use green energy for all of its electricity consumption.

The announcement follows a review of the firm’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 which found that it produced emissions "equivalent to 5.111 million metric tons of carbon dioxide".

The firm noted that indirect emissions accounted for 53.7 per cent of total emissions, whereas "emissions from the generation of power and other energy purchased for Tencent operations" accounted for 45.9 per cent.

'Tech for good'

"It is Tencent’s responsibility as a global technology leader to help the world achieve carbon neutrality, and it’s also an essential part of our vision to use 'tech for good'," said Tencent chairman and CEO Ma Huateng, also known as Pony Ma.

"Not only do we believe this is the right thing to do for society, but we are eager to play our part as the global community progresses towards a carbon neutral and more sustainable future."

To reduce its emissions and achieve its goal, the company has stated that it will implement several initiatives, including improving its resource efficiency, significantly increasing its use of renewable energy, and adopt carbon offsets.

Tencent isn’t the only company to reveal carbon neutrality goals. At the start of the year, Berlin-based mobile games developer Kolibri Games announced that it had partnered with Planetly to become carbon neutral.