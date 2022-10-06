Harry Potter mobile titles hit the magic $1 billion milestone

Sensor Tower data has revealed that the four mobile games using the Harry Potter IP have accumulated a collective one billion dollars in consumer spending.

Jam City’s Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the IP’s highest-grossing game, accumulating $401 million. This was followed by the NetEase title Harry Potter: Magic Awakened at $358 million, Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells with $218 million and the now defunct Niantic title Harry Potter: Wizards Unite at $40 million.

Magic Awakened was identified as the number 31 revenue-generating IP-based mobile title between January first and September 30, 2022, accumulating $85.4 million. This placed it against notable competition such as FIFA Online 4 M and Game of Thrones: Conquest.

Narrowing down to only titles based on books, Magic Awakened is the highest-ranked mobile game for the same period, followed by Puzzles and Spells at number two and Hogwarts Mystery at number three.

The magic number

The success of Magic Awakened, currently only available in select Chinese markets, showcases not just the continuing strength of the franchise, despite controversy surrounding author JK Rowling’s views on social issues, but the strength of the Chinese mobile gaming market. The East Asian country ranks as the second-highest market for the franchise at £324.3 million,which forms 31.6 percent,between the United States at $374.8 million (36.6 percent) and Germany at $51.6 million (5 percent).

It should be noted however, that the Google Play store isn’t available in China, and Sensor Tower doesn’t collect data from third-party Android stores. As such, it’s possible the total in China could be higher.

The App Store accounted for approximately $683 million, 66.6 percent of total revenue, while the remaining $342.5 million came from the Google play store. However, discounting China, there is an almost equal revenue split 51 percent on the App Store and 49 percent on Google Play.

However this revenue share doesn’t reflect downloads. Harry Potter games have accumulated 156 million installs worldwide across both the App Store and Google Play, with 54 percent of these downloads (84.5 million) coming from Android users.

In August, we listed NetEase, Niantic and Jam City as some of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.