Asus reports strong sales for Xbox ROG Ally X

Asus has revealed that sales of the Xbox ROG Ally X have surpassed expectations since it launched last month.

As reported by Windows Central, the company told investors in a Q&A that it has seen an “extremely positive” response since its October 16th launch, especially for the higher-end premium models.

Asus said demand for the ROG Ally lineup, particularly the Ally X, is currently outpacing supply, prompting the company to ramp up production to close the gap.

As a result of the stronger-than-expected launch, Asus now forecasts its Ally lineup will generate between $96 million and $160m this quarter, with future quarterly revenues expected to stabilise around $130 million to $160 million.”

Strong market response

The firm further noted that the original ROG Ally helped pioneer the Windows handheld category 2-3 years ago, which the company says has since grown into a successful segment.

“We believe that we have achieved our original goals of premium positioning, creating a new growth driver in our gaming segment," said Asus . "That's why we released our third-generation ROG Ally last month.

“It featured deeper collaboration with Xbox. Since its launch, we see the market response for it has been extremely positive, particularly, there has been an appetite for the premium higher-end models, exceeding our expectations.

“These high-ended variants are currently in short supply. We are working closely with key component suppliers to ramp up production and fill the demand gap that exists. Our goal with the ROG Ally is for it to remain a core pillar within the Asus gaming portfolio."