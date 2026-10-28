Atari taps Crossy Road creator to lead mobile business

Atari has appointed Crossy Road creator Matt Hall as EVP of Mobile.

Atari plans to bring mobile games to PC and console, and its PC and console games to mobile.

Hall will also focus on mobile platform partnerships and regular game releases.

Atari has appointed Hipster Whale co-founder and Crossy Road creator Matt Hall as its EVP of Mobile.

In his new role, Hall will work to make Atari games easier to bring across engines and platforms, and strengthen relationships with third-party mobile platforms.

He will also build the systems needed to support regular releases on mobile and web alongside PC and console.

Hall will report to Atari chairman and CEO Wade Rosen and lead the company's cross-platform strategy across PC, console, web and mobile.

Cross-platform growth

He brings experience in mobile game development and business strategy, having helped build the Crossy Road franchise.

Atari said its acquisitions of Hipster Whale and Early Morning Studios, alongside its RollerCoaster Tycoon mobile games, provide a base for its mobile plans.

“Atari is a company eager to lean into mobile as a key part of its cross-platform strategy, and that's very exciting to me,” said Hall.

“I’m looking forward to applying what we learned building Crossy Road across the whole portfolio, and to bringing Atari’s best PC and console games to a much larger audience.”

Atari CEO and chairman Wade Rosen commented: “As the mobile gaming business continues to mature, we believe that success requires a disciplined strategy, technological optimisation, multi-platform design and strong, creative IP.

“Since joining Atari earlier this year, Matt has already established himself as a valued leader, and he is poised to play an important role in the long-term success of the company.”