Atomhawk closes Canadian studio as part of restructuring

The company took to LinkedIn to share the news, noting that the closure also led to layoffs affecting “a small team of undeniably brilliant artists, creatives, and friends."

"This decision affects a small team of undeniably brilliant artists, creatives, and friends," said Atomhawk in a statement. "Over the past eight years, they have created and delivered exceptional work for clients across some of our favourite titles, as well as spearheading multiple R&D initiatives. We are supporting all those affected.

"We want to thank the Canadian team for their passion, dedication, and ideas. You will always rock, and as the saying goes: once a Hawk, always a Hawk."

“Atomhawk will continue to operate from the UK as a creative innovation partner for the games industry, building on the legacy of all past and present Hawks."

UK-based studio Sumo Digital acquired Atomhawk for an undisclosed sum back in 2017. It was then acquired by Tencent in 2022 as part of its wider acquisition of Sumo Group for $1.27 billion.

Atomhawk provides concept art, production design, UI/UX and marketing art services. The studio has worked on projects across several games including Spirit Lords, Top Eleven and Eve Valkyrie.

It has also worked on widely acclaimed movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Guardians of the Galaxy.