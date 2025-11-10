Hot Five: Switch 2 surpasses 10m sales, PUBG Mobile falls, and Iron Games receives $4m investment

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Arcadia Gaming Partners invests $4m in Iron Games studio led by former Gram Games execs

UK-based mobile studio Iron Games has received $4 million from Arcadia Gaming Partners.

The deal is among the first publicly announced investments by Arcadia Gaming Partners, with funds expected to go towards expanding Iron Games’ team and accelerating development.

2) October 2025 mobile game charts: New hits rise as PUBG Mobile falls

Two Century Games titles ranked in the top 10 grossing charts on mobile last month, namely Whiteout Survival and Kingshot, evidencing newer titles can work their way towards the top.

At the same time, PUBG Mobile fell down the rankings and landed as low as 14th, after significant declines since August.

3) Nintendo Switch 2 surpasses 10m unit sales in under four months

The Nintendo Switch 2 sold almost 10.4m units by September 30th, 2025.

This makes it the fastest console to surpass 10m sales, achieved in half the time of the PS5. The Switch 2 also more than doubled the original Switch’s sales in its first four months, which totalled 4.7m.

4) Atomhawk closes Canadian studio as part of restructuring

Atomhawk has shut down its Canadian office with layoffs affecting a small team in the country.

The company will continue to operate in other locations, working in concept art, production design, UI and marketing art services for games and films.

5) "You can’t world-build your way out of a broken core loop": The games industry weighs in on the transmedia boom

Our mobile mavens weighed in with opinions on the transmedia trend and exploring new revenue streams.

Among them, Helsinki Film Lab founder Alisha Hasan said: "Adapting IP takes bandwidth, and ideally there should be collaborative but separate teams working on the game and the adapted format, whether that’s film or TV."