October 2025 mobile game charts: New hits rise as PUBG Mobile falls

Each month we analyse the mobile market to uncover the top grossing games, most downloaded titles and top publishers, with data provided by AppMagic.

Below you can see the latest top games and companies, as well as the big stories and trends from the last month.

Check out profiles of the world's top publishers in the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list. Meet them in person at events like Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th to 20th.

Note that these estimates are based on gross revenue from player spending across the App Store and Google Play only. It does not feature estimates from alternative marketplaces or direct-to-consumer platforms.

The Top Grossing Mobile Games

The big stories: New heavyweights continue to scale

One of mobile gaming’s stereotypes has long been that the charts don’t change - but the new wave of hits are creeping up the top grossing charts.

Century Games 4X strategy title Kingshot, which blends in more casual game mechanics to sublime effect, continues to scale as another mega success for the Chinese developer. Century Games ranked number one in PocketGamer.biz’s Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list.

AppMagic estimates the title generated $108.7 million in gross revenue last month, its best month yet. That pushed the title up to eighth in the top grossing charts - two spots behind its other title Whiteout Survival, which generated a cool $150 million.

Meanwhile, Gossip Harbor from Microfun continued its growth story, picking up $96.5m to cement its position as the world’s top grossing merge title. That figure helped it rise to the world’s ninth top grossing mobile game across the App Store and Google Play.

Dream Games also continues to scale Royal Match follow-up Royal Kingdom, which bagged $51.1m in October and rose to 18th.

Other top 25 performing titles released over the last few years include Delta Force, Pokémon TCG Pocket, SD Gundam G Generation Eternal, and Love and Deepscape.

While not a new title by any means, Clash Royale’s boom was halted in October as the title accumulated a still impressive $100m - marking its first decline since February 2025.

The big stories: PUBG Mobile's fall

PUBG Mobile was caught missing in October - it ranked as low as 14th in October. The title has declined dramatically since August. Back then, it generated $187.3m from player spending - by October it had picked up $59.9m, with China revenue making up the lion’s share of the fall.

PUBG Mobile revenue November 2024 to October 2025

We asked Niko Partners director of research and insights Daniel Ahmad for some expert insights into the game's decline in China, where it's known as Peacekeeper Elite.

He noted that a drastic swing on the iOS App Store may not be completely representative of its performance, as Apple devices account for a quarter of all mobile devices used in China. He also highlighted Android's large market share and growing presence of HarmonyOS in the premium segment.

"Peacekeeper Elite has seen strong competition from other shooter games, while not direct competitors, Delta Force and Valorant Mobile have emerged as key titles in the shooter genre with the former recently surpassing 30m DAUs," said Ahmad.

"Delta Force is also generating higher revenues than Peacekeeper Elite at this point. Notably, all are Tencent titles.

"Peacekeeper Elite, as with most mobile games, often sees its revenue vary on a weekly basis, with spikes primarily driven by in-game updates and events. We believe the main reason for declining iOS revenue is increased competition at this point, and note there was a similar revenue decline followed by recovery in December 2024.

"In addition, we note there was a spat of complaints around misleading promotional events a couple of months ago. Players had purchased in-game currency as per the promotion, but were unable to purchase the advertised items. But we do not consider this a major factor."

The top grossing mobile games for October 2025

The world’s top grossing mobile game by App Store and Google Play in October was Tencent’s Honor of Kings, which racked up $191.9m.

In second was FunFly’s (also known as FirstFun) Last War: Survival with $181.4m - a title that itself only launched in 2023. In third was UGC platform Roblox, which accrued $176.7m.

Meanwhile - Supercell recently announced it was shutting down its sixth global release, Squad Busters. The title’s $336k was not enough to hit the top 1,000 grossers worldwide.

Overall, the mobile games market generated $6.4 billion from worldwide player spending across the App Store and Google Play in October 2025, a 1.2% drop Y/Y and 1.4% fall M/M.

Most Downloaded Mobile Games

The big story: X-Clash returns

These days, blending more casual / hypercasual gameplay with 4X strategy is nothing new - it’s used to great effect with Last War: Survival, in fact. Bingchuan Network has its own spin, perhaps one of the original trailblazers with 2019’s X-Hero and 2022’s Hero Clash.

The company is back with X-Clash: Dare with more puzzles and the Doge meme, surging to 18.5 million downloads in October, ranking as the fourth most downloaded game worldwide. Alongside that, it picked up $2.1m from player spending.

This marks the largest month for downloads in the publisher’s history - though the spikes are typically short-lived. We’ll check in next month to see if Bingchuan is still kicking UA into high gear.

Most downloaded mobile games for October 2025

The most downloaded mobile game in October was Hungry Studio’s Block Blast, picking up 25.9m installs. Roblox took second with 23.7m, while Free Fire Max accumulated 22.4m downloads.

Overall, the global mobile games market generated 4.5bn downloads in October 2025, down 2.3% Y/Y and 4.8% M/M.

Top performing mobile games publishers

The big story: Florere’s unsuspecting rise

China’s games industry has specialised in unleashing new hits from developers unknown on the international stage. The latest to join the club is Florere with 4X strategy titles including Dark War: Survival and Last Z: Survival Shooter (which clearly takes inspiration from FirstFun’s Last War).

The company’s revenue has grown every month since it launched its first game, peaking at $82.2m to date. Florere has generated $549.2m in just over a year.

It’s not clear exactly how profitable the game has been of course - but it’s a sharp rise for one of the world’s top new mobile developers.

The Top grossing mobile publishers for October 2025

Despite a substantial drop-off for PUBG revenue in China, Tencent retained its position as the world’s top grossing mobile publisher after accumulating $587m from its games. Century Games took second spot with $266m off the back of the success of Whiteout Survival and its latest hit Kingshot. Scopely rounded out the top three with an estimated $197.5m.

Rounding out the top five were Royal Match developer Dream Games in fourth with $195.9m and Last War maker FunFly in fifth with $180.5m.

Top mobile game publishers for downloads in October 2025

The download rankings saw Azur Games take top spot with 100.5m downloads. Miniclip took second with 82.5m installs, while BabyBus ranked third with 77.1m.

SayGames, meanwhile, took fourth spot with 72.4m downloads while Voodoo ranked fifth with 65.4m.