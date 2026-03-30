February 2026 mobile game charts: Have the top risers over the past few years all peaked?

Below you can see the latest top games and companies by downloads and revenue for February 2026, as well as the big stories and trends from the last month. Data is provided by AppMagic.

Check out profiles of the world's top publishers in the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list. Meet them in person at events like Pocket Gamer Connects Malmö on May 27th to 28th and PGC Barcelona on June 15th to 16th.

Note that these estimates are based on gross revenue from player spending across the App Store and Google Play only. It does not feature estimates from alternative marketplaces or direct-to-consumer platforms.

The Top Grossing Mobile Games

The big story: Have the top risers over the past few years all peaked?

The big talk of the last few in the mobile games industry has been the global growth of China’s blockbusters. But it looks like much of that growth has stalled, for now at least.

Top 20 grossers FunFly’s Last War: Survival, Century Games’ Whiteout Survival and Kingshot, Tencent’s Delta Force and Florere’s Last Z: Survival have all peaked or declined. They are still highly lucrative of course, but they aren’t seeing the surge in revenue they once did on the App Store and Google Play.

Microfun’s Gossip Harbor had a rare decline in February with a 4.8% decline month-on-month. Though a look ahead to March figures shows it’s back on the rise.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s big titles like Dream Games’ Royal Kingdom has hit a peak. Loom Games' Pixel Flow - the success of which saw Scopely take a majority stake in the studio valuing it in excess of $1bn - has seen growth slow. Player spending rose by 4.5% M/M in February. Worth noting, however, that the title could yet see a substantial UA campaign bankrolled by Scopely.

So what’s happening? For February specifically, it's likely seasonal, but many of these titles have stalled for longer.

The growth story can’t go on forever, particularly in a mature market that's spent the last few years getting back on its feet. As mentioned, these titles remain the top grossing mobile games in the world, with the 4X strategy and merge genres scaling to new heights.

It’s also worth noting that these estimates only cover the App Store and Google Play - not the highly lucrative Android stores in China. On top of that, it’s currently impossible to know just how much revenue has been transferred to direct-to-consumer platforms, which market intelligence firms don’t currently provide estimates for. We do know that some of the world’s top public games companies banked record D2C revenue last year.

Whatever's happening, it's unlikely China's still dominant publishers will be too concerned right now, with few signs of other challengers emerging.

Other notable stories:

Player spending in Monopoly Go tanked in February to $111m - a fall of 39.5% from January. A sneak peek at March shows that decline has reversed.

Is it happening again? Supercell’s Brawl Stars has seen revenue rise since November 2025, hitting $33.1m in February, up 9.2% M/M. The growth continued in March.

Wuthering Waves had its best month since June 2024, generating nearly $50m in February. We spoke to the team at Kuro Games about its latest updates here.

X.D. Network’s multiplayer life sim Heartopia had a big February following its global January launch. Player spending hit $28.7m last month.

Nexon’s MapleStory: Idle RPG is off to a strong start with $65.2m in February, though like other titles, it’s already seen growth stall.

Gryphline’s Arknights: Endfield player spending was up slightly to $29.3m last month.

Tencent’s Valorant Mobile, ranked the 27th global top grosser in February on the App Store and Google Play, accumulated a record $39.2m last month.

Playtika’s Disney Solitaire started scaling again in February as revenue hit $26.5m. That followed a rise in downloads from 1.5m in December to 5.5m in January and 5.6m in February.

Century Games’ Tasty Travels, perhaps the next big hit in the merge category, saw player spending rise slightly to $24.4m in February. It’s on the rise again in March.

The top grossing mobile games for February 2026

The world’s top grossing mobile game on the App Store and Google Play in February was Tencent’s Honor of Kings, which racked up $213.7m, a decline of more than 20% from January 2026.

In second was FunFly’s Last War: Survival with $193.8m, followed by Tencent’s PUBG Mobile in third with $184.9m.

Overall, the mobile games market generated $6.1 billion from worldwide player spending across the App Store and Google Play in February 2026, a 1.6 % decline Y/Y and 9.1% drop M/M.

Most Downloaded Mobile Games

The big story: Chess.com’s gradual rise

Chess.com’s mobile app flies under the radar, but over the past 16 months it has been steadily gathering steam. The world’s premier chess platform hit five million downloads in February 2026, a 57.7% rise year-over-year.

It’s the app’s best month since March 2023. What’s most interesting is that this growth looks different from previous spikes. Chess.com saw a boost in downloads during the COVID pandemic and lockdowns - and in particular the release of Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, a mini-series that charted the rise of fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon. It experienced another surge in January 2023 thanks to the limited-time cat-themed ‘Mittens’ bots.

But now, the steady rise in revenue and downloads appears much more sustainable. We’ll keep an eye on this one in the coming months to see how the classic game is doing.

Chess.com ranked seventh in our recent Top 30 US Mobile Game Makers 2026 list.

Other notable stories:

We noted Supercell’s Brawl Stars is seeing a revenue rise - and it's experiencing growth in monthly downloads, too. Installs hit 5.3m in February, the best month since December 2024.

Ubisoft’s Hungry Shark Evolution accumulated 5m downloads in February, up from 3.2m in January - marking its best month since February 2021.

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Mobile launched globally on February 23rd, hitting 4.7m downloads by the end of the month.

Most downloaded mobile games for February 2026

The most downloaded mobile game in February was Hungry Studio’s Block Blast, picking up 23m installs. Garena’s Free Fire took second with 18.7m, while Roblox accumulated 17.8m downloads.

Overall, the global mobile games market generated 4.9bn downloads in February 2026, up 4.7% Y/Y and down 11% M/M.

Top performing mobile games publishers by revenue

The big story: Scopely falls to ninth

As we noted earlier, player spending in Monopoly Go fell 39.5% from January to February to $111m - though March looks to have reversed that drop.

It’s not clear why the title experienced such a fall. It’s possible that revenue has shifted to Scopely’s direct-to-consumer platform, the Tycoon Club.

Last month saw the launch of Pets Season in Monopoly Go. We spoke with the team about the two-month season, which ends on April 7th, to discuss its impact on the game and community engagement.

The fall is reminiscent of PUBG Mobile’s drop in player spending last year. Player spending on that title has since recovered.

The Top grossing mobile publishers for February 2026

Tencent ranked number one for games publisher revenue at $786.9m in February. Century Games took second spot with $288.1m, while FunFly rounded out the top three with $194.2m

Rounding out the top five were Dream Games in fourth with $188.3m and NetEase in fifth with $173.9m.

Top performing mobile games publishers by downloads

Top mobile game publishers for downloads in February 2026

Miniclip once again took the top spot in February with 90.3m downloads. Azur Games placed second with 86.5m installs and Voodoo ranked third with 67.4m.

SayGames took fourth with 63.3m downloads, while BabyBus ranked fifth with 58.7m.