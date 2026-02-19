Why Scopely acquired a majority stake in the Pixel Flow team

Mobile games giant Scopely has acquired a majority stake in Pixel Flow developer Loom Games in a deal that values the business in excess of $1 billion.

The deal is based on a performance-based structure. Scopely is getting one of the most successful new game launches over the past year, said to have reached seven-figures in daily revenue from IAPs and ads.

It also gives Scopely a foothold in the Türkiye’s vibrant games hub, home to a number of top casual mobile games developers and startups that have attracted a wave of investment over the past few years. The move also sees Scopely add a hybridcasual title to its portfolio.

“High potential”

The innovative title is very early in its lifecycle, having only launched in October 2025. In fact, the studio only just raised seed investment. Revenue for the title has scaled rapidly, though it’s not yet had the chance to prove its longevity.

“Copycats may appear, but durable player engagement and ongoing innovation are what sustain game experiences.” Tim O'Brien

Speaking to PocketGamer.biz, Scopely chief revenue officer and board member Tim O’Brien says although the title is early in its lifecycle, it has “delivered some of the strongest engagement metrics we’ve seen mobile over the past year”.

“The combination of creativity and immediate traction is extremely rare with a new game, and we see high potential in this group of game makers,” he states.

“The team also introduced a new core mechanic, underscoring both their inventive mindset and ability to execute at a high level. Coupled with their proven track record on prior titles, we see significant long-term potential in this group of developers.

“Our goal is to invest in and support the team over the long-term, helping them achieve their big ambitions. This agreement reflects our continued commitment to partnering with exceptional, world-class game makers and further expanding the Scopely ecosystem.”

In the casual space in particular, successful new games typically see fast copycats flooding the market from rivals. Competitors are already muscling in on the category, but O’Brien is confident the title can maintain its early success for the long-term.

“Pixel Flow’s team has already shown they can create something distinctive that engages players daily, and that kind of engagement isn’t easily replicated,” he says.

“Copycats may appear, but durable player engagement and ongoing innovation are what sustain game experiences and that’s exactly what this team has demonstrated to date.”

Breaking into hybridcasual

The purchase of Loom Games and Pixel Flow marks another key deal for Scopely, backed by owner Savvy Games Group following its $4.9bn acquisition in 2023.

Last year, Scopely snapped up the games team at Niantic for $3.5 billion, bringing location-based titles like Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom and Monster Hunter Now into the fold.

“The team also expands our presence to Türkiye, one of the most vibrant hubs for mobile game talent.” Tim O'Brien

The publisher’s portfolio includes the $6billion+ revenue-generating Monopoly Go, as well as titles like Star Trek Fleet Command, Marvel Strike Force, Yahtzee with Buddies Dice, Tiki Solitaire TriPeaks and a number of other titles.

“The Pixel Flow team is the exact type of studio we look to invest in and partner with - exceptional game makers with ambitious goals, committed to delivering for players every day,” says O’Brien.

“The game layers a new casual puzzle experience to our diverse portfolio, bringing key aspects of the hybridcasual genre that players love. The team also expands our presence to Türkiye, one of the most vibrant hubs for mobile game talent, and our partnership will allow us to learn from each other and continue growing together.”