Scopely acquires majority stake in Istanbul’s Pixel Flow developer Loom Games at $1bn valuation

Scopely expands into Türkiye and hybridcasual with acquisition.

It was only announced in January that the team behind Pixel Flow had raised a seed investment round.

Performance-based deal structure values Loom Games in excess of $1 billion.

Scopely has acquired a majority stake in Istanbul-based Pixel Flow developer Loom Games just months after it launched its debut title.

The deal values the business in excess of $1 billion. The transaction is based on a multi-year, performance-based structure.

The purchase comes shortly after the studio picked up a seven-figure seed investment from Arcadia Gaming Partners’s Akin Babayigit and early stage fund e2vc.

Fast-riser

Scopely said hybrid casual title Pixel Flow, launched in 2025, has already been played by more than 10 million people globally and has millions of daily active users. Previously, the title, which monetises through ads and IAPs, was said to have reached seven-figures in daily revenue.

The publisher claimed Pixel Flow is the only casual game released in the last 12 months to break into the monthly top 20 grossing rankings in the US.

Loom Games was founded by CEO Kübra Gündoğan and CTO Emre Çelik in Türkiye’s vibrant games hub, which has attracted millions in investment for its mobile studios in recent years. The studio currently employs around 20 staff.

Following the deal, Gündoğan and Çelik will continue to lead the team from Istanbul.

“Pixel Flow is only a few months into its journey, yet it’s already reached millions of players and climbed the top-grossing charts at remarkable speed,” said Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O’Brien.

“The combination of creativity, willingness to iterate, and immediate traction in the mobile game space is extremely rare and impressive, and we believe this team has a bright future ahead.

“We are constantly exploring opportunities that could bring more world-class teams and game franchises into our operating system, and this investment signals our ongoing commitment to being a leading partner in the space. We look forward to welcoming the Pixel Flow team into the Scopely ecosystem and supporting their exciting roadmap ahead.”

“A new chapter”

Gündoğan commented: “Our focus as a team has always been on developing games that deliver innovative and distinctive experiences, and as a result of this mindset - Pixel Flow was born.

“To us, the game represents an entirely new form of entertainment for players, and the positive reception has been extremely rewarding. In our conversations with Scopely, their confidence in our hybrid-casual game-making was incredibly affirming. Scopely shares our passion for games and brings deep experience in developing and scaling products, all while caring about players.

“Their unique ecosystem will allow us to maintain our creative autonomy while also learning from each other and continuing to build games that can become a meaningful part of players’ lives for the long term.

“We are proud to be one of few gaming companies in Turkey to achieve such an impressive outcome with this deal - a milestone that reflects not only our team’s dedication, but also the strength and global potential of the Turkish gaming ecosystem. We’re excited about what we can accomplish with Scopely; this partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for everything we aspire to create.”

Arcadia Gaming Partners MD Akin Babayigit added: “The rapid rise of Pixel Flow stands out as one of the most compelling success stories to emerge from the Turkish games industry in recent years.

“The team created a new casual mechanic in a category that often advances through iteration rather than innovation, and it’s incredibly exciting to see how players have embraced the experience.

“Scopely’s partnership is a powerful signal of their exceptional talent and potential. Scopely has a proven ability to grow games into enduring global franchises, and this investment provides a great platform for the team to continue to build and grow while preserving the creativity that made the game stand out from the start.

“It’s been a privilege to have a front row seat to Kübra and Emre’s rapid growth and see their team become the latest Turkish startup to reach unicorn-level status. We’re extremely confident about their future growth potential as part of the Scopely ecosystem.”