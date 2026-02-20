Loom Games' rapid rise to Türkiye's next unicorn

This article was part of the PocketGamer.biz weekly newsletter. Sign up for more content like this and exclusive Pocket Gamer Connects discounts straight to your inbox.

Türkiye has a new unicorn. Scopely has officially announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Pixel Flow developer Loom Games, valuing the studio in excess of $1 billion. It rounds off an incredible month for a studio that only launched its debut title in late 2025.

Exact terms of the deal weren’t revealed, other than it will be performance-based. So while technically Loom Games is Türkiye’s next big gaming unicorn, it’s possible that it also never achieves that valuation.

But the game has already smashed seven-figure daily revenue from player spending and ads. With Scopely’s financial backing, we could be set to see the title scale on a whole new level. Particularly as the companies compete with copycats from rivals.

The timeline for the mega deal is extraordinary:

2025 - Loom Games was officially founded. It's worth noting some members of the team have worked together at the co-founders' previous studio, Crescive Games, established in 2019.

August/September 2025 - Pixel Flow is launched.

October 2025 - Pixel Flow starts scaling.

January 2026 - We revealed Loom Games had raised a few million dollars in a seed investment round backed by Arcadia Gaming Partners’ Akin Babayigit and early stage fund e2vc.

February 2026 - Scopely acquires the team at a valuation in excess of $1 billion.

For context, it was around nine years after the launch of Pokémon Go that Scopely bought Niantic’s games business for $3.5 billion. The pace of the deal reminds me of Zynga’s $180m acquisition of OMGPOP following Draw Something’s massive success in 2012 - a month after that title’s launch. The aftermath will likely be very different.

As investor Akin Babayigit said, Pixel Flow “has some of the strongest metrics I’ve ever seen”. And he’s not talking about fleeting hype.

Speaking to PocketGamer.biz, Loom Games CEO Kübra Gündoğan said the sale doesn’t mark an exit story - “it’s a new beginning”.

“This isn’t about exiting early, it’s about setting up Pixel Flow for long-term growth and impact, and starting the next chapter of what we hope to achieve as a team.”

Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O’Brien told us that the title has “delivered some of the strongest engagement metrics we’ve seen mobile over the past year”. The move gets Scopely into the hybridcasual space and gives it a foothold in Türkiye’s bustling games hub.

The country has become an unstoppable force in mobile gaming. Recent deals include:

That’s not to forget other companies like Peak Games, Gram Games and Rollic.

Türkiye’s games hub continues to knock it out the park and Loom Games, while unique in the incredible speed of events, is just the latest star.