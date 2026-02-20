Loom Games is eyeing up long-term growth following the deal that values the company in excess of $1bn, based on performance.

"We are aware that our game has been copied, but that doesn’t intimidate us," says CEO Kübra Gündoğan.

Loom Games’ journey to becoming Türkiye’s next gaming unicorn “is not an exit story - it’s a new beginning”, the studio’s CEO and co-founder Kübra Gündoğan tells PocketGamer.biz.

Scopely has acquired a majority stake in the company behind breakout hit Pixel Flow in a performance-based deal that values the developer in excess of $1 billion. Exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pixel Flow was only launched last year and started scaling in October 2025. By the time of its seed investment, announced in January 2026, it was said to be generating seven-figures in daily revenue from IAPs and ads.

The co-founders and members of the team had previously worked together at their previous studio, Crescive Games, formed in 2019, where they worked on casual titles before starting up Loom Games.

As noted in a LinkedIn post by Gündoğan, the journey is more like six years of building from scratch, than Loom’s shorter trajectory itself might look. Pixel Flow’s rapid growth has now made Loom the talk of the industry.

“Our focus has always been on developing games that deliver innovative and distinctive experiences,” Gündoğan tells PocketGamer.biz.

“We have never brought ideas to life that we didn’t truly believe in; instead, we have always chosen to pursue projects we stand firmly behind. When we created Pixel Flow, our goal was to create a unique, engaging game that we were proud of and that players would want to come back to time and again.

“The game represents a new form of entertainment for players, and the positive reception has been extremely rewarding. We knew we built a lasting game, but didn’t expect to reach millions of players and the top-grossing charts so quickly.

“This momentum is a strong foundation as we join forces with Scopely, and it motivates the team to continue creating experiences that engage players even more over time.”

The next chapter

Asked why the studio would sell so soon in Pixel Flow’s journey rather than stay independent, Gündoğan says partnering with Scopely allows the company to take things further.

“They bring deep experience in scaling games globally, which means we can keep innovating and maintaining our creative autonomy while also learning from each other and continuing to build games that can become a meaningful part of players’ lives,” she explains.

“This isn’t about exiting early, it’s about setting up Pixel Flow for long-term growth and impact, and starting the next chapter of what we hope to achieve as a team. This is not an exit story - it’s a new beginning.”

As with any big success on mobile, copycats from rivals have already emerged that risk taking the wind out the sails of Pixel Flow’s growth story.

Gündoğan says the team didn’t feel any pressure from facing such a competitive mobile market and high UA costs on its own.

“We are aware that our game has been copied, but that doesn’t intimidate us,” she states.

“On the contrary, we take pride in being a first mover and in creating something original. We will always stay focused on our own vision and continue building distinctive games.

“Our partnership with Scopely is independent of competitive dynamics in the industry. What brings us together is a shared passion for games and a long-term perspective. Within an ecosystem where we can maintain our creative autonomy, we believe we can reach a broader audience with new games as well. We are joining forces to take this story even further.”

As well as speaking to Gündoğan, we also caught up with Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O'Brien to discuss the publisher's motivations for the deal. Check out the full interview here.

You can meet Scopely at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco on March 9th. Tickets for the conference are available here.