Scopely's $1bn Loom Games deal and Matthew Ball's State of Video Games report | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 84...
PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 84th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On this week’s show we discuss:
- Scopely's big deal for Pixel Flow developer Loom Games.
- The January 2026 mobile game revenue and download charts.
- Matthew Ball's State of Video Gaming 2026 report.
- Pokémon Go's PvP revamp.
- The closure of Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile's servers set for April 2026.
- The fall of Unity's shares by 91% since November 2021.
