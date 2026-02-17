Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile servers to shut down in April 2026

Activision said player feedback will continue shaping the wider Call of Duty franchise.

Warzone Mobile was delisted from Google Play and the Apple App Store in May 2025.

Remaining COD Points must be redeemed before April 17 or they will be lost.

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will officially go offline on April 17th 2026, bringing an end to the title’s service after failing to meet expectations.

Players can continue to access the game and its existing content until the shutdown date, after which the servers will no longer be available.

“We are deeply grateful to the community that supported Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and to the developers who brought the experience to life," said Activision in a post.

“Player passion and feedback continue to shape the future of the Call of Duty franchise, and we look forward to delivering meaningful seasonal content and updates to Call of Duty: Mobile."

Store delisting

Warzone Mobile was removed from the Google Play and Apple App Store in May 2025, and real-money purchases have been disabled since May 19th, 2025.

Players with remaining COD Points can redeem them in-game up until the shutdown. Once the servers close in April, unused COD Points will become inaccessible.

Guest accounts will be lost when the servers go offline, while Activision accounts will remain active outside the game through other Activision platforms and titles.

Previously purchased content will continue to be usable in Warzone Mobile until April 17th, but refunds for purchases or unused COD Points will not be issued.