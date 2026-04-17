Paramount's Call of Duty film set for June 2028 release date 

Film brings Activision’s 500 million-selling franchise to the big screen.

Warzone Mobile shutdown contrasts with push into cinema expansion.

Call of Duty becomes a central pillar in Paramount’s franchise strategy.

Paramount has confirmed that its live-action Call of Duty film will open in cinemas on June 30th, 2028.

Powering the project are screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and director Pete Berg, who are adapting the long-running first-person shooter franchise for the big screen.

The film is being produced by Activision’s Rob Kostich alongside David Glasser of 101 Studios, with Paramount handling development, production, and global distribution.

“I told everyone we were only going to make a movie if it’s right," said Kostich. “In David Ellison, we found that partnership. “We want to make sure that the authenticity of it is captured on a human level so that it feels really real and infuse that with epic scope.”

Gaming successes

As one of the most successful entertainment franchises globally, Call of Duty has sold more than 500 million copies over 16 years and has dominated US sales charts for over a decade.

Moreover, the mobile version surpassed one billion downloads in 2024, marking a major milestone for the series.

In a related development, Activision confirmed earlier this year that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will shut down today, April 17th 2026, after failing to meet expectations.