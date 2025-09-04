Activision partners with Paramount to develop Call of Duty movie

Call of Duty has sold over 500m copies worldwide and hit 1bn mobile downloads.

Paramount to develop, produce and distribute the live-action film.

Activision has partnered with film production and distribution company Paramount for a Call of Duty movie.

Paramount will develop, produce, and distribute the live-action Call of Duty film, aiming to capture the series’ signature style while expanding it to new audiences.

As one of the world’s most successful franchises, Call of Duty has sold more than 500 million copies over 16 years. In 2024, the mobile version crossed one billion downloads to mark the title's fifth anniversary after it launched in 2019.

Honouring the franchise

“As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true," said Paramount chairman and CEO David Ellison. “From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love.

“Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honour and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly."

Activision president Rob Kostich commented: “With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment."

He added: “Our shared goal is quite simple - to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise."

