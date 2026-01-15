TaleMonster Games raises $30m Series A to scale Match Valley

TaleMonster was founded by former Peak Games developers.

Arcadia Gaming Partners and Andreessen Horowitz led the round.

Istanbul-based mobile studio TaleMonster Games has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round to support the growth of its debut title and the development of new games.

As reported by Business Insider, the team plans to scale Match Valley and develop a second game planned for release later this year.

Founded by veterans from Peak Games, TaleMonster was established to bring depth and creativity to casual puzzle games. The studio currently employs 32 staff across various roles.

TaleMonster's first title, Match Valley, blends traditional puzzle mechanics with hero and tower defence elements, a combination the company claims has delivered strong early performance.

Setting new standards

Arcadia Gaming Partners and a16z led the round, with participation from Point72 Ventures and General Catalyst. The funding follows a $7m seed round led by General Catalyst in May 2025.

“Our goal is to set new standards for what casual games can offer," said TaleMonster Games CEO and co-founder İrem Sümer. “Today’s players are far more experienced than before.

“This audience, which has been playing mobile games for years, is now looking for more depth in its games. We see a major opportunity to meet this shift in expectations at scale.”

She added, “We are a team brought together by product passion and a deep love for games. Our mission is to create games that surprise players, challenge them, and evolve alongside them.”