Aurion11 launches MDN11 to automate mobile ad yield optimisation

MDN11 is designed to improve publisher ad yield with minimal integration.

The Yield Optimiser works alongside existing mediation stacks.

Publishers can expand from the Yield Optimiser to additional modular tools over time.

Aurion11 has launched MDN11, a modular adtech suite designed to help mobile publishers improve advertising yield without requiring changes to their existing mediation setups.

Unveiled at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026 by co-founder and CEO Igor Lautar, MDN11's core offering is the Yield Optimizer, which sits between a publisher's app and its existing mediation stack.

The company said the tool applies real-time optimisation to every ad request, automatically selecting the best possible impression while requiring only a single initial integration call.

Built for publishers

The new Yield Optimiser operates at the individual user level using predictive algorithms, removing the need for manual floor price segmentation while handling ongoing management server-side.

According to the company, its approach has already delivered measurable results. MDN11 is available now and is designed to scale from medium-sized studios to major publishers.

“With MDN11, we have re-engineered how ad monetisation is run and optimised, giving publishers the level of sophistication and optimisations that only large teams could afford up to now,” said Aurion11 CEO and co-founder Igor Lautar.

“Our algorithms optimise on a user level, making things more straightforward and reducing the need for segmenting. MDN11 brings you all the tools and our support helps you build your knowledge: a win-win for all Admon teams.”