Hot Five: Fortnite’s iOS comeback, Take-Two Interactive’s "fantastic mobile performance", and Block Blast’s brief unavailability on Google Play

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Hungry Studio’s Block Blast no longer available on Google Play

On May 28th, Hungry Studio’s hit mobile puzzler Block Blast became unavailable for download from Google Play.

A spokesperson for the company told PocketGamer.biz that the title was briefly unavailable, but it soon returned to Google Play on May 29th.

2) Fortnite’s global iOS comeback drives downloads to eight-year high

Fortnite generated an estimated 3.4 million downloads on the App Store in its first seven days following a global return.

The figure marked an eight-year high for the Epic Games title, reached after a years-long ban, legal battle and eventual comeback.

3) Mobile game ad monetisation: What you need to know

Aurion11 CEO and Co-founder Igor Lautar provided a rundown of mobile games advertising, as an intermediate level guide.

He discussed telemetry, remote configuration, dynamic bid floor prices and more.

4) Take-Two Interactive celebrates "fantastic mobile performance" as net bookings surpass $6.7bn

Take-Two Interactive’s total net bookings grew by 19% in its latest financial year, surpassing $6.7 billion.

Mobile represented $3.3bn, or 49% of the total sum, celebrated for its "fantastic" performance.

5) D2C, co-development and "volume over viability": GDC 2026 trends revealed

The GDC Festival of Gaming 2026 Trends Report revealed top trends from this year’s event, including generative AI, dual monetisation on mobile and the co-development of games.

Advancements in remote working during the pandemic are thought to play a role in the latter, having made co-development easier to implement despite time zone challenges.