Hungry Studio’s Block Blast returns to Google Play

Block Blast's Google Play store page temporarily went offline from May 28th, 2026.

The title is now back on the marketplace, though no reason was provided for why it was unavailable.

Hungry Studio’s Block Blast, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has returned to Google Play after its store page was temporarily unavailable over the past 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to PocketGamer.biz the title was briefly unavailable for download, but it has now been restored to the marketplace. No further details were shared on why the game was taken down.

Block Blast remains available on the iOS App Store.