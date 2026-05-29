Hungry Studio’s Block Blast returns to Google Play
- Block Blast's Google Play store page temporarily went offline from May 28th, 2026.
- The title is now back on the marketplace, though no reason was provided for why it was unavailable.
Hungry Studio’s Block Blast, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has returned to Google Play after its store page was temporarily unavailable over the past 24 hours.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed to PocketGamer.biz the title was briefly unavailable for download, but it has now been restored to the marketplace. No further details were shared on why the game was taken down.
Block Blast remains available on the iOS App Store.
Global popularity
Block Blast has become one of the world’s most downloaded and popular mobile games in recent years, accumulating an estimated 868 million installs since its 2021 release, according to AppMagic data.
According to Hungry Studio, as of January 2026 the title had reached 70m daily active users and 300m monthly active users worldwide.
Off the back of the game’s global success, Hungry Studio ranked 42nd in our list of the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025.