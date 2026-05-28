Hungry Studio’s Block Blast no longer available on Google Play

Hungry Studio’s hit mobile puzzle game Block Blast is currently unavailable for download from Google Play.

As spotted by Roski, the game is still available on the iOS App Store. PocketGamer.biz can confirm that the Google Play UK store page currently returns with the message “we’re sorry, the requested URL was not fohis server”.

Links for the game’s Google Play store page in other countries are also currently inaccessible.

It's not currently clear why the game isn't available from the store and why it may have been removed. We have reached out for comment from Hungry Studio and Google Play.

Global popularity

Block Blast has become one of the world’s most downloaded and popular mobile games in recent years, accumulating an estimated 868 million installs since its 2021 release, according to AppMagic data.

According to Hungry Studio, as of January 2026 the title had reached 70m daily active users and 300m monthly active users worldwide.

Off the back of the game’s global success, Hungry Studio ranked 42nd in our list of the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025.