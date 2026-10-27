Auroch Digital cuts quarter of staff

Auroch Digital has begun a redundancy consultation affecting around a quarter of its staff.

Auroch is working to support affected employees and has asked other studios to consider hiring them.

The initial LinkedIn posts announcing the layoffs have been removed, and clarification has been requested.

UK developer Auroch Digital has begun a redundancy consultation process affecting around a quarter of its staff.

In a LinkedIn post, the Bristol-based studio said it had decided to restructure the business to manage what it described as a “turbulent and uncertain time” for the games industry.

“Over the past year our colleagues have delivered amazing games like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 and Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! to wonderful reception from our players,” the studio said.

"Despite that creative success, the same market conditions that have challenged so many of our fellow developers have now also affected us. Consequently, we have made the decision to restructure the studio to work through a turbulent and uncertain time in our industry."

Supporting staff

Auroch said it was proud of its staff and apologised for the situation, adding that its priority was to support affected employees through the consultation process and reduce the impact of the changes.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Auroch Digital for clarification on the layoffs after the initial social media posts announcing the move were taken down.

Last year, Roundtable Interactive acquired Auroch from Sumo Digital, which bought the Bristol-based studio for $8.3 million in 2021. Not long after, Sumo Group itself was acquired by Tencent in 2022.

Recently, Auroch has been bringing some of its titles to mobile, including Nitro Games' Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom and Warhammer Survivors.