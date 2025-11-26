Roundtable Interactive acquires Auroch Digital to mark a new chapter for the Bristol studio

The 90-person team will continue building original IP, licensed projects, and co-development work under the new collective.

Auroch joins a group that includes Outright Games, GameMill Entertainment, and multiplayer tech platform Coherence.

Newly formed gaming collective Roundtable Interactive has acquired Bristol-based Auroch Digital for an undisclosed sum.

Auroch said the acquisition provides new opportunities for the company as it has not been immune to the recent struggles in the games industry.

“We're excited about the next chapter for our studio, and the new and exciting opportunities for the future that being acquired by Round Table Interactive provides," said read a statement from Auroch.

“We've got lots more to share about our latest games, as well as more announcements coming soon, so make sure to keep an eye out."

“Bright future ahead"

Roundtable Interactive acquired Auroch from Sumo Digital, which bought the Bristol-based studio for $8.3 million in 2021.

The gaming collective, led by CEO Robin Flodin, launched with the aim of bringing together four studios and technology companies under a shared mission to reshape the future of games.

The group combines Outright Games and GameMill Entertainment - both focused on licensed titles for broad audiences - as well as multiplayer tech platform Coherence and now Auroch Digital.

Founded in 2010, Auroch develops original IP, collaborates with license holders, handles console publishing, and supports multiple co-development projects. It has a 90-person team based across the UK and beyond.

The studio is known for titles like Mars Horizon, Chainsaw Warrior, and Last Days of Old Earth. Its recent announcements include Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 and Warhammer Survivors.

“It means a lot to have the backing of Roundtable Interactive Group and EMK Capital, and I am very excited about Auroch Digital's opportunity to be the best we can be as part of Roundtable Interactive Group," said Auroch Digital studio director Nina Adams.

“Auroch has not been immune to the struggles in the games industry over the last 2 years, but we have a very bright future ahead of us and are thrilled that our latest big games announcements have been so well received."