Behaviour Interactive confirms layoffs amid declining external development demand

Studio confirms job cuts as remaining contracts wind down.

Dead by Daylight franchise remains central to the studio.

Layoffs follow recent acquisition and prior studio closure.

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has laid off an undisclosed number of employees as demand for external development work in mobile and casual games declines.

As reported by GameDeveloper, a spokesperson for the Canadian company said the affected roles were tied to a segment of the business focused on external development partnerships, which has seen reduced activity in recent months.

“A portion of Behaviour Interactive’s business has traditionally focused on external development partnerships. In recent months, demand for mobile and casual external development projects has declined," said a company representative.

"As we conclude our remaining engagements and do not foresee comparable opportunities in the near term, we have made the decision to part ways with some colleagues.

“Those decisions are never easy, and we are grateful for the contributions of the affected employees, who have helped shape Behaviour and support our partners over the years."



Workforce Changes

Behaviour has previously collaborated with major industry players including NetEase Games, Disney, Nintendo, Electronic Arts, and Tencent.

The layoffs come less than a month after Behaviour Interactive acquired 7 Days to Die developer The Fun Pimps, and follow the closure of its Midwinter Entertainment subsidiary in 2024. It laid off 7% of its workforce in the same year.

As of March 2026, Behaviour employed around 1,200 people across offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Toronto, Rotterdam and the United Kingdom. Its flagship title Dead by Daylight has surpassed more than 60 million players globally since launching in 2016.