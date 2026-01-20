Belfast XR Festival launches £200,000 immersive development programme

The initiative focuses on narrative-led XR and immersive storytelling.

Selected projects must aim to progress from development to production, market readiness, and distribution.

The programme is open to applicants new to XR, provided they have an established creative or screen background.

Belfast XR Festival has launched a £200,000 ($270,000) immersive media development programme aimed at addressing a key gap in the UK’s immersive media ecosystem.

Backed by the BFI Creative Challenge Fund, the Amplify: XR Labs will offer early-stage support to emerging producers working on narrative-led XR and immersive projects.

The programme is open to 10 UK-based teams led by emerging producers, including a director or writer and a creative technologist, and is open to applicants new to XR with relevant creative experience.

Eligible projects must be narrative-led immersive works using XR technologies, with the aim of progressing toward production, market readiness, and distribution.

“A strategic shift"

Selected teams will receive a £1,772 ($2,400) stipend per member, a three-day in-person residency in Belfast, mentoring, masterclasses and prototyping support.

They will also be granted access to a UK finance and distribution market, alongside covered travel, accommodation, and accessibility costs. Applications are open until February 6th, 2026. Successful projects will be announced one week later.

“I am absolutely delighted to launch Amplify: XR Labs," said Belfast XR festival director Deepa Mann-Kler.

“This programme represents a strategic shift for Belfast XR Festival, moving beyond showcasing work to actively strengthening the UK’s immersive ecosystem at its most critical point: early-stage producer development.”

Interested teams can apply from the official website.