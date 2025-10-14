British Esports partners with ASCL to bring esports opportunities to UK students

Education leaders will gain expert guidance on esports and digital engagement.

British Esports will host tournaments and launch a new webinar series for colleges.

The partnership promotes digital skills, teamwork, and online safety for students.

Esports is being recognised as a valuable tool for developing future-ready skills.

British Esports has partnered with the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) to expand esports opportunities for students across the UK.

Under the memorandum of understanding, ASCL members, including headteachers and education leaders, will receive support and guidance on integrating competitive games into schools.

The MOU also allows British Esports to participate in ASCL events, host student esports tournaments online and offline, and deliver digital skills training through a new college-focused webinar series.

Moreover, British Esports offers an educational pathway from Level 1 to Level 7, including BTEC esports qualifications with Pearson, programmes with the Leadership Skills Foundation, and new courses in coaching and safeguarding.

Esports growth

As esports grows in popularity, educators are increasingly encouraged to understand the field, helping students gain leadership, teamwork and problem-solving skills while promoting online safety.

“Esports forms an exciting part of many young people’s lives, and schools have a key role to play in supporting them to engage in it safely, with balance," said British Esports vice president Tom Dore.

“Our new partnership with ASCL is about giving school leaders the tools, knowledge and confidence to understand the opportunities esports can provide - from digital skills to developing teamwork and communication.

“We look forward to helping ASCL members to support young people to pursue their passions in a safe, healthy way.”