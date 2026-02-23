ByteBrew launches AI-powered cross-promotion network to scale app portfolios

ByteBrew positions the offering as a new internal growth lever that boosts retention and monetisation.

At the centre of the network is Ctrl, its proprietary AI engine trained on petabytes of app data.

In testing across 100,000 users, ByteBrew reported a 45% uplift in LTV and a 187% rise in early retention.

All-in-one analytics platform ByteBrew has launched ByteBrew Ads, an AI-powered cross-promotion ad network designed to help studios scale their app portfolios through performance-targeted advertising.

Positioned as a new growth lever for developers, ByteBrew said its new offering enables studios to run campaigns that identify high-value users within their existing apps and transition them across titles in their portfolio.

The company went on to add that this approach allows teams to retain valuable users internally while unlocking new monetisation opportunities.

Mobile ad integration

At the core of the network is Ctrl, ByteBrew’s proprietary AI targeting engine. Trained on petabytes of app data, Ctrl predicts which users are most likely to meet campaign goals and routes them across a studio’s portfolio based on LTV or retention targets.

In a recent open market study covering 100,000 users across five test games, ByteBrew reported a 45% uplift in LTV and a 187% increase in early retention among users targeted by Ctrl.

The mobile-first ad units integrate into existing interstitial and rewarded video placements, while built-in attribution tools provide self-reporting measurement and creative-level performance data.

Bytebrew said the network operates on a self-service model, allowing teams to launch campaigns directly within the platform.