Closing soon - Nominate now for the Mobile Games Awards 2026
- The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards ceremony will take place in Cologne during Gamescom on August 25th.
The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards return on August 25th, when the winners are revealed at a gala event in Cologne, during Gamescom week.
Want to be in the room with the great and the good from the global games industry? There are two possible paths to this:
- Nominate your game*, company, service to be in with a chance of becoming a Finalist. (Though don't hang around, as nominations are only open until the end of June 1st.)
- Attend the ceremony to join in the fun. Register your interest now and we'll let you know when tickets go on sale.
Thanks to everyone that has already submitted their nominations – amazing response so far this year! If you have yet to get involved, make sure you have your say by midnight on Monday, June 1st.
*If you have an eligible game, remember the hotly-contested People's Choice Award is nominated and voted for by PocketGamer.com readers – and you can ask your audience to support you!
Celebrating the very best of the mobile games industry
The Mobile Games Awards shine a spotlight on every area of this great industry, from indie studios to global publishers, via tool providers, advertising solutions, analytics & data, marketing teams, payment platforms, QA support, new tech and, of course, the games themselves.
We gather yearly to recognise the very finest achievements from all corners of our dynamic sector. You can see all of last year's winners here.
The categories
Nominated (and voted on) by the industry – with the People's Choice Award decided by the general public – this year's categories are:
- Pocket Gamer People's Choice
- Rising Star
- Best Indie Developer
- Best Developer
- Best Publisher
- Best Analytics / Data Tool
- Best Marketing Campaign
- Best Payment Service Provider
- Best Use of AI
- Best Forever Franchise
- Best Game Innovation
- Best Advertising & UA Service
- Best Development Partner
- Best Support Tool
- AudioVisual Excellence
- Best Use of IP or Licence
- Leading Store Experience
- Company Culture Champion
- Best Web Game
- Mobile Legend
- Game of the Year
Nominate yourself or a game/company you think deserves to be a finalist now!