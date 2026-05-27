Closing soon - Nominate now for the Mobile Games Awards 2026

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards ceremony will take place in Cologne during Gamescom on August 25th.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards return on August 25th, when the winners are revealed at a gala event in Cologne, during Gamescom week.



Want to be in the room with the great and the good from the global games industry? There are two possible paths to this:

Nominate your game*, company, service to be in with a chance of becoming a Finalist. (Though don't hang around, as nominations are only open until the end of June 1st.) Attend the ceremony to join in the fun. Register your interest now and we'll let you know when tickets go on sale.

Thanks to everyone that has already submitted their nominations – amazing response so far this year! If you have yet to get involved, make sure you have your say by midnight on Monday, June 1st.



*If you have an eligible game, remember the hotly-contested People's Choice Award is nominated and voted for by PocketGamer.com readers – and you can ask your audience to support you!

Celebrating the very best of the mobile games industry

The Mobile Games Awards shine a spotlight on every area of this great industry, from indie studios to global publishers, via tool providers, advertising solutions, analytics & data, marketing teams, payment platforms, QA support, new tech and, of course, the games themselves.



We gather yearly to recognise the very finest achievements from all corners of our dynamic sector. You can see all of last year's winners here.

The categories

Nominated (and voted on) by the industry – with the People's Choice Award decided by the general public – this year's categories are:

Pocket Gamer People's Choice

Rising Star

Best Indie Developer

Best Developer

Best Publisher

Best Analytics / Data Tool

Best Marketing Campaign

Best Payment Service Provider

Best Use of AI

Best Forever Franchise

Best Game Innovation

Best Advertising & UA Service

Best Development Partner

Best Support Tool

AudioVisual Excellence

Best Use of IP or Licence

Leading Store Experience

Company Culture Champion

Best Web Game

Mobile Legend

Game of the Year

Nominate yourself or a game/company you think deserves to be a finalist now!