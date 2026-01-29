Vote for Pocket Gamer at the 2026 UKIE Awards

Pocket Gamer has been nominated in the Best UK Service Supplier category at the UKIE Video Game Awards 2026.

We’re delighted to share that Pocket Gamer’s parent company, Steel Media, has been nominated in the Best UK Service Supplier category at this year’s UKIE Video Game Awards.

This recognises our active contribution to supporting, connecting and growing not only the UK but the global games industry for two decades. If our work has helped your business, then we’d love your support.

Celebrating the industry - one event at a time

From a small mobile games media outlet in 2006 to a globally-renowned B2B events and media business supporting the entire games industry, this nomination showcases the collective impact Steel Media’s various brands have had over the years.

Since 2014, Pocket Gamer Connects has connected developers, publishers, investors, and tools and service providers through worldwide conferences, facilitating practical business opportunities, idea sharing and innovation across the games sector.

This was highlighted in the nomination, which stated: “PGC London has become the UK’s most influential games business event, (ranked alongside Gamescom and GDC by many attendees), and in 2026 will connect over 3,000 professionals from 1,400+ companies, across 60 countries and six continents.

“Since launch, the conferences have stimulated over $1.5 billion of investment and deal-making, hosted over 70k cross-ecosystem delegates and driven knowledge sharing via thousands of high-level speakers.”

None of this would have been possible without our strong bond with the industry itself. It’s the studios, partners, speakers, and attendees that make our work worthwhile.

Being nominated by UKIE, alongside a host of acclaimed companies and organisations in the industry, is a genuine honour. We’re so proud to be counted among those who continue to define the UK games industry, and beyond.

If Pocket Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects have had an influence on your business, we’d be truly grateful for your support.

Voting closes on Friday, January 30th at 5pm GMT.

