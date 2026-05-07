The Nordics’ biggest B2B games event is back

The games industry will gather at Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics on October 20th-21st to connect, make deals, and discover the new opportunities across the Nordics and beyond.

Super Early Bird tickets are available now.

We are thrilled to bring PGC back to Helsinki, bringing together and celebrating the games industries of the Nordic countries: Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland.

Still a proud partner of Finnish Games Week, our rebranded Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics conference takes place on October 20th and 21st.

It's where Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors, and service providers connect, and the global games industry comes to do business, gain local insight, and find the next fresh opportunities.

Curated multitrack agenda providing market insight from 150+ speakers.

Stellar companies like Supercell, King, Rovio, Embark, Remedy, EA Dice, Stillfront and many more.

Direct access to active global game investors through curated sessions.

One ticket, multiple PGC partner events access.

Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries (70% game makers - 50% C-level execs).

You can register your Super Early Bird ticket now to join us in October at the best rate.

Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics 2026 rundown

Partner summits

Expand beyond games into new revenue streams and technologies with our two returning partner summits in 2026. Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit will explore cross-media IP expansions and the intersections between games, film, TV, music and other media. AI Gamechangers Summit is all about the latest essentials and the wider impact of AI in game development.

Expert-led tracks

Stay ahead of the industry with actionable insight across the most relevant areas. Multiple content tracks offer the latest expertise across the Nordic games market, global trends, growth strategies, AI, monetisation, developer stories, cross-platform, investment opportunities, UA and beyond.

Pocket Gamer 20th anniversary party

The Nordics aren't just known for their great games - they also know how to turn up to a party. Bring the networking to the after-hours and build connections in a more relaxed setting at this special occasion as we celebrate 20 years of Pocket Gamer.

MeetToMatch networking

All regular attendees get unlimited access to online platform MeetToMatch, enabling you to identify contacts and lock in meetings weeks in advance. Plan ahead and maximise every meeting opportunity before you arrive. Make the most of the event's massive networking potential by securing your place early.

Curated matchmaking

Get direct access to the right business connections and accelerate new deals through our dedicated fringe programme. Investor Connector facilitates pre-arranged 1:1 meetings for developers seeking funding deals from active, fully engaged investors and VCs.

Publisher SpeedMatch sessions connect developers, speed-dating style, with publishers for key initial contact.

Nordic indies in the spotlight

Discover breakout teams and gain early visibility for new indie games.

The Big Indie Zone (plus Audience Choice Award) is a vibrant area with showcase tables where you can check out the latest indie titles and vote for your favourite for the Audience Choice Award.

The Big Indie Pitch competitions, both a Mobile and a PC+Console edition, put the focus on indie teams and their games, providing an opportunity to get instant expert feedback from the judges, as well as a chance for media coverage and promotional prizes.

Aurora Nordics 2026

Identify and celebrate the female leaders shaping the Nordic games industry.

Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics 2026 will honour industry-leading women whose vision, talent, leadership and more are making their mark in every corner of the Nordic region. Nominations are now open. Submit yours here.

Careers Zone

Find the right talent or your next professional role with the dedicated recruitment platform Careers Zone, powered by Games Factory Talents. For companies scouting the right candidates, and job seekers looking for their next opportunity within the games industry.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki takes place October 20th to 21st. Secure your place by booking your Super Early Bird tickets today.