Tickets now live for Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics on October 20th to 21st

Rebranded to fully embrace the Nordic games industry family, Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics takes place in Helsinki on October 20th and 21st.

You can secure entry by booking your Super Early Bird ticket today.

It's familiar, it's trusted and it's where the Nordic games industry has gathered annually since 2014.

As the trees shed their leaves and autumn falls over the Finnish landscape, Pocket Gamer Connects will return to Helsinki on October 20th to 21st. But just like the birches mature and get bigger year-on-year, our traditional event has grown, now taking on a new, Nordic label for 2026.

Since our bright beginnings 12 years ago, every edition has welcomed more game makers, publishers, service providers, platforms and investors from the local, regional and international scene to acquire market knowledge and identify key connections.

We're embracing that growth by celebrating the wider regional games industry family not only from Finland, but also Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Iceland. We’ve always welcomed you too, only now our rebrand reflects that more clearly.

With that said, we’re excited to announce that tickets are now live for Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics, taking place on October 20th to 21st in Finland’s fine capital Helsinki and proudly part of Finnish Games Week 2026.

What’s more, we’ve made entry more accessible by rolling back ticket rates for indie studios and developers in support of the challenges facing these sectors of the Nordic industry.

Want in? Secure your Super Early Bird tickets today.

The new name also means greater content and bigger scope. Expect essential industry insight from expert speakers and an abundance of business-making opportunities during two curated days packed tighter than tinned herring, as we connect northern Europe with the global games industry.

Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics at-a-glance

One ticket, multiple events (PG Connects, Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit, AI Gamechangers Summit).

Over 1,500 global games industry delegates.

Multitrack conference programme on multiple stages.

More than 150 expert speakers sharing their insight – in talks, panels, and roundtables.

Mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, cross-media, XR and more.

A comprehensive expo area with booths and meeting spaces.

Indie dev bonanza through showcase tables, pitching competition, Audience Choice award.

Integrated meeting system for business matchmaking (MeetToMatch).

Specialised fringe events connecting investors and publishers with developers.

Dedicated Careers Zone for recruiters and job seekers.

Evening networking reception and a buzzing industry party.

Proudly part of Finnish Games Week 2026.

Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics takes place on October 20th to 21st in Helsinki. Register your Super Early Bird ticket today, saving you up to €425 (£370).