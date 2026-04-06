Why the games industry trusts Pocket Gamer Connects

Pocket Gamer Connects is the games industry's trusted conference circuit for focused business-making, where connections made at one event become deals at the next.

Most promising introductions don't fail because the match was wrong. They stall because there's nowhere to take them next.

That's why Pocket Gamer Connects doesn't put all eggs into one annual mega-event, but has become a recurring circuit of touchpoints across the year. It's where relationships deepen the more you show up. A conversation that begins in London can be revisited in Barcelona, and progressed and closed months later elsewhere. The context carries forward, and so does the relationship.

For game makers in particular, that continuity can be the difference between being remembered or lost in the crowd.

Showing up repeatedly also builds recognition. The right people start to know who you are. Some of the world's leading companies, including Supercell, Tencent, Scopely, EA, Epic Games, NetEase, Activision, Microsoft, NCSoft, King, Netmarble, Sony, Rovio, miHoYo, Nexon and many more, already leverage Pocket Gamer Connects as a major channel to grow awareness and connect with the right people.

Founded in 2014, it's now the world's leading independent global games industry conference tour - one that Social First founder Kim Soares, after Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, described as something he "couldn't imagine our industry without".

Attendees arrive knowing they will get efficient meetings and conversations done, often resulting in lasting partnerships and deal-making. Curated networking through Investor Connector and Publisher SpeedMatch gives developers access to publishers and investors eager to discover new prospects, while the Big Indie Zone and Big Indie Pitch give indie studios a chance to showcase their games to serious business-makers, get feedback on their games, win promotional prizes and gain visibility where it matters most.

For The Gaming Recruiter's Darren Butler, Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 was “way up there with my experience in Helsinki. Well organised, well managed and excellently curated”, highlighting the consistently high quality delivered at each event.

The insights provided tackle topics the industry is concerned with right now, with region-specific tracks covering investment, live ops, monetisation, UA, AI, global trends and more, from thought leaders and experts shaping the space.

The companies that extract the most value from Pocket Gamer Connects tend to approach it with that longer view. Not as a single opportunity, but as a sequence where each appearance builds on the last. Because in a relationship-led industry, trust isn’t built in one single meeting.

See where our 2026 world tour could take you next: