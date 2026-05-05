Connect, pitch and learn at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö

Maximise your time at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö with two days of focused meetings, matchmaking, and market insight designed to turn Nordic connections into partnerships and deals.

The main purpose of Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th and 28th is simple: facilitating connections and business-making in the Nordics.

Our new summit, curated in partnership with MeetToMatch and powered by Xsolla, is hosted next door to Slagthuset during Nordic Game, offering a conducive meeting point helping you maximise your agenda with focused conversations and partnerships.

Publishers, investors and services get direct access to developers – and vice-versa – enabling new connections and 1:1 meetings. Companies you will meet include the likes of Embark, Sony Interactive, Landfall Games, Raw Fury, Activision, Nintendo and many more.

For international visitors, the summit is a direct gateway to leading Nordic games industry professionals on the ground. Regional attendees use it to build and enhance local collaborations and initiate global connections. What links them all together is exclusive access to MeetToMatch, allowing you to efficiently schedule your meetings ahead of the summit. Once on the ground, attendees will connect in a dedicated business lounge with both private and open tables.

Developers will be offered additional content on day one in the form of the Big Indie Pitch - a fun, fast-paced, and impactful pitching competition where you refine your game presentation in front of expert judges in return for feedback and the chance to win exclusive prize packages.

As part of Wednesday’s agenda, curated matchmaking sessions will take place, pairing developers with publishers and investors to help initiate the right deals.

On day two, four expert-led tracks, including Swedish Success: Now & Next, Global Trends, The Growth Track and Game Maker Insight, take centre stage with market insight on local and global industry topics.

PGC Summit Malmö - rundown

Two curated, high-value days; one focus: to connect directly and do business.

Curated meetings with developers, publishers, investors, and service providers.

International visitors: access leading Nordic games industry professionals.

Regional attendees: strengthen local collaborations; build global bridges.

Dedicated business lounge and meeting zone for scheduled networking.

Mix of private (on sale now) and 'open' tables within a conducive setting.

Additional content: Indie developer game pitching session (Day one).

Expert insight on key local and global industry topics (Day two).

Tickets start from just €70 - secure your entry today.