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PGC Summit Malmö Mid Term prices end this week

Save now on new super-focused, networking-centric summit designed to boost your Nordic Game week
Steve Takle
By Steve Takle
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PGC Summit Malmö Mid Term prices end this week
  • Join us this May 27th to 28th during Nordic Game 2026 week.
  • Just a two-minute walk from Slagthuset.
  • Tickets from just €68 – while Mid Term rates apply until midnight Thursday, April 27th.
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Mid Term prices for the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö x MeetToMatch powered by Xsolla on May 27th to 28th will end this week.

We've teamed up with our online meeting platform partner to deliver a highly concentrated offering, specifically designed to maximise your networking and deal-making in the heart of this major European hub.

What is it?

  • Two curated, high-value days; one core intention: to connect directly and do business.
  • Focus on bringing developers, publishers, investors, service providers together.

Who is it for?

  • International visitors: access leading Nordic games industry professionals.
  • Regional attendees: strengthen local collaborations; build global bridges.

What do you get?

  • Dedicated business lounge and meeting zone for scheduled networking.
  • Mix of private (on sale now) and 'open' tables within a conducive setting.
  • Attending Nordic Game? We're an 'oasis', just a two-minute walk from Slagthuset.
  • Additional content: Indie developer game pitching session (Day 1).
  • Expert-led tracks delivering insight on key local and global industry topics (Day 2).

All this from just €68 – while Mid Term rates apply (midnight Thursday, April 27th)!

Companies

Steel Media Ltd

Events

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö 2026

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