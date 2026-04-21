PGC Summit Malmö Mid Term prices end this week
Save now on new super-focused, networking-centric summit designed to boost your Nordic Game week
- Join us this May 27th to 28th during Nordic Game 2026 week.
- Just a two-minute walk from Slagthuset.
- Tickets from just €68 – while Mid Term rates apply until midnight Thursday, April 27th.
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Mid Term prices for the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö x MeetToMatch powered by Xsolla on May 27th to 28th will end this week.
We've teamed up with our online meeting platform partner to deliver a highly concentrated offering, specifically designed to maximise your networking and deal-making in the heart of this major European hub.
What is it?
- Two curated, high-value days; one core intention: to connect directly and do business.
- Focus on bringing developers, publishers, investors, service providers together.
Who is it for?
- International visitors: access leading Nordic games industry professionals.
- Regional attendees: strengthen local collaborations; build global bridges.
What do you get?
- Dedicated business lounge and meeting zone for scheduled networking.
- Mix of private (on sale now) and 'open' tables within a conducive setting.
- Attending Nordic Game? We're an 'oasis', just a two-minute walk from Slagthuset.
- Additional content: Indie developer game pitching session (Day 1).
- Expert-led tracks delivering insight on key local and global industry topics (Day 2).
All this from just €68 – while Mid Term rates apply (midnight Thursday, April 27th)!